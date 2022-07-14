Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,429 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

MRK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 187,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The stock has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

