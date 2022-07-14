Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

VO traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $195.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

