Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 70,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,378. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

