Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,511. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

