FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 15706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (CVE:FLY)
