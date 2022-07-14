Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.53. Flywire shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,880 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $439,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $307,128.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock valued at $42,610,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flywire by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4,384.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

