Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $53.64. 880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

