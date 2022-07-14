Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Laurentian lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.75. The stock traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 230985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at C$6,749,759.14. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,178 shares of company stock valued at $296,877.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market cap of C$999.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.452719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

