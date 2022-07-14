Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FORW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Forwardly (Get Rating)
