Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

