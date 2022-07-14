Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Up to $74.59

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.59, but opened at $77.03. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.