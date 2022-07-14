Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Up to $74.59

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.59, but opened at $77.03. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.
In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
