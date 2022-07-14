Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.68. 47,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 38,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

