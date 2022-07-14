Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $55,818,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,610,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 166,957 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

