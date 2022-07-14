Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.46% from the company’s current price.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 932,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.