Friedenthal Financial Grows Position in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RRH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179. Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Get Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.