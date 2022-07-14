Friedenthal Financial Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 118,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 36,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29.

