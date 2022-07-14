Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 255,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.