Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 255,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.