Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,296 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,227. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

