Friedenthal Financial Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,429 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

