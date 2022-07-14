FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 0.3%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 32,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 129,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

