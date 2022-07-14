Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 256.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FFHL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 9,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

