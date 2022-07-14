Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 216,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 295,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

GAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

