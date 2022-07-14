Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 216,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 295,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
GAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84.
About Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
