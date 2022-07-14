German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.95

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $967.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

