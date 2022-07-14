Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) PT Lowered to €65.50

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.30 ($66.30) to €65.50 ($65.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GRRMF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($89.00) to €86.00 ($86.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

GRRMF stock remained flat at $$75.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

