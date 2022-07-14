GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.