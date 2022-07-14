GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in KLA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,914. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

