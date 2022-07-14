GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Littelfuse stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,045. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.