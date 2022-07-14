GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 699,896 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

