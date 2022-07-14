GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

