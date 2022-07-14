GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.