GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.53. 29,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,549. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

