Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -245.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of -81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

