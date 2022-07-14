Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $$54.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

