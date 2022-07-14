Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Danaher makes up about 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

