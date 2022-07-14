Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $15.06 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 5.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

KMB traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

