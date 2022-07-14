Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.55. Gogoro shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 3,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

Get Gogoro alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.46 million for the quarter.

About Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.