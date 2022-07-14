Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Golden Entertainment worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

