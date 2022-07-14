Golos Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $569,437.15 and $29.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 301,345,359 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

