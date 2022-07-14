Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GHL. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

