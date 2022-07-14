GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 25%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 174,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 240,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.