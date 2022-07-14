GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 25%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 174,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 240,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.