Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.03) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Greggs has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

