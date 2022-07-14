GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.65) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.03).
Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,679.40 ($19.97). 11,031,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,187. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a market cap of £85.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,662.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,744.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,678.54.
About GSK (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
