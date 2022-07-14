GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.65) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.03).

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,679.40 ($19.97). 11,031,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,187. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a market cap of £85.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,662.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,744.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,678.54.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

