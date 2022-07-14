Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 46,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.