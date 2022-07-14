Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

