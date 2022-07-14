Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 161,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,528. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

