Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 622,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,734,898. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

