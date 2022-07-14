Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 332 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.26.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

