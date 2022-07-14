Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $163,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 358 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

