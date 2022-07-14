Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,642 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 146,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

