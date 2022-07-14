Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,087,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.