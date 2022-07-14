Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,344 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

